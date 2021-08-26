Tribe Slams Idaho's Denial of Residence-Based Treaty Rights

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation slammed Idaho's attempt to dismiss a lawsuit seeking recognition of its federal treaty rights, saying the state wrongly ties hunting rights to permanence on reservation land. In a reply brief filed Wednesday, the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation defended its right to seek declaratory judgment in Idaho federal court to affirm its hunting rights under the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868. According to the tribe, the only conditions on its hunting rights under the treaty "are that game be found on the land and that peace exist." "This language does not condition the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS