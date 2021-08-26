Peloton Beats ICON Health Counterclaim In Trade Secret Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Exercise equipment company Peloton Interactive Inc. beat rival ICON Health & Fitness Inc. Thursday in an early skirmish over a federal suit in Delaware accusing ICON of accepting pilfered Peloton advertising materials in violation of the Defend Trade Secrets Act. In the decision, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews rejected an ICON motion to include counterclaim declaratory judgments in the suit that, if eventually approved, would spike each of the specific claims Peloton filed after discovering that a prop master hired for a Peloton advertising project emailed company materials to an Icon director. ICON Health & Fitness changed its corporate name...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS