State Dept. OKs $600M South Korean, Australian Arms Deals

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved South Korea's and Australia's separate requests to buy over $600 million worth of munitions and missile development services, saying the potential arms deals would support the defense of major allies in the Pacific. If finalized, South Korea would be purchasing thousands of munition guidance kits, related equipment, and engineering and technical support for $258 million. Australia is poised to buy $350 million worth of missile development and engineering services. The State Department's Defense Security Cooperation Agency informed Congress on Wednesday that it greenlit the deals. "The proposed sale of this equipment and support will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS