Fed. Circ. Wipes Out $1.1B Juno IP Win On Cancer Drug

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 12:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday reversed a $1.1 billion judgment against Gilead's Kite Pharma Inc. for infringing Bristol-Myers cancer immunotherapy patent, ruling that the patent is invalid because it lacks adequate written description support. A three-judge panel said in a precedential opinion that the evidence did not support a California federal jury verdict finding that Kite willfully infringed U.S. Patent No. 7,446,190, which is owned by Bristol Myers Squibb's Juno Therapeutics, with its own immunotherapy cancer drug, Yescarta. "We agree with Kite that no reasonable jury could find the '190 patent's written description sufficiently demonstrates that the inventors possessed the full...

