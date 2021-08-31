What To Know About Texas' New Sexual Harassment Laws

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- On Wednesday, a set of new laws will take effect in Texas that expand sexual harassment protections for employees in the workplace, including making the state's laws stronger than federal statutes in some ways. The changes to the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act, effective Sept. 1, expand liability to individual managers as well as to businesses that employ even one worker, and increase the time limit for filing a sexual harassment charge. They're laid out in a trio of bills — S.B. 45, H.B. 21 and S.B. 282. Employment attorneys say the new protections came as something of a surprise...

