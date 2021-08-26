SEC Seeks Early Win In Insider Trade Suit Against HK Couple

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a California federal judge on Thursday to grant it a default judgment against a couple in Hong Kong who the agency says engaged in insider trading of shares of an Illinois pharmaceutical company, saying they failed to comply with court orders regarding their depositions. In its motion, the SEC asked the court to issue a judgment in its favor against defendants Zhuobin Hong and his wife Caixia Jiang, who the agency says have failed to appear for their scheduled depositions in Hong Kong more than once. "In their opposition, defendants attempt to evade responding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS