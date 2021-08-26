No Take 2 For Claims Over Bungled 'NCIS' Heist Scene In La.

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit brought by actors who worked on the CBS program "NCIS: New Orleans" and who alleged that they were nearly shot when a fake heist scene prompted a real response by police, holding that the fraud claims apply under Louisiana law, where they are time-barred. The published ruling by the Court of Appeal of the State of California's Second Appellate District went completely in favor of CBS, as the panel upheld the dismissal of the fraud claims, affirmed that an unjust enrichment claim does not apply and affirmed the denial...

