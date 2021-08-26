Ga. Justices Question Judge's Immunity Grant To Court Clerks

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday appeared skeptical that a trial judge made the right move in dismissing a lawsuit against two municipal court clerks based on a claim of judicial immunity that no one raised. The justices repeatedly asked attorneys for the Atlanta municipal court clerks during oral arguments to point to a citation or case that allowed judges to dismiss a case based on an argument that hadn't been made and to do so without allowing a plaintiff to respond. "Are judges supposed to go hunting around for issues not raised to kill a case?" Chief Justice David Nahmias...

