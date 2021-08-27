KY High Court Tosses Suit Over Injury At Horse Sale

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Kentucky has thrown out a suit by a man who alleges he was injured by a loose horse at a 2016 sale, saying a state law limiting liability for participants in "farm animal activities" blocks his claims. In an opinion filed Thursday, the justices reversed a decision from a state appeals court that had revived claims from Roy J. Prather against Sallee Horse Vans Inc. and Keeneland Association Inc., finding that Prather was a participant at the sale and was subject to the inherent risks of dealing with farm animals. According to the suit, Prather was at...

