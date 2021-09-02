Ponzi Schemes: A Growing Hazard In Film Financing

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Ponzi schemes focused on fake investment opportunities are nothing new. Bernie Madoff, Allen Stanford and Tom Petters are now household names. But there has been a particular rise of Ponzi schemes specifically in the film and video content industry that has intensified in the last few years. As streaming services vie for dominance in the frenzied content wars in an effort to draw in more and more viewers, this trend is likely to accelerate. These streaming services will spend tens of billions of dollars this year alone creating and acquiring video content.[1] These conditions create a perfect breeding ground for Ponzi...

