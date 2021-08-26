Insurer Asserts No More Coverage Due On $1B Crash Verdict

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Falls Lake National Insurance Co. asked a Florida federal court Thursday to declare that it has no outstanding responsibility toward a $1 billion verdict recently entered in Florida state court over a deadly big rig crash involving a trucking company it previously insured. In a five-page complaint, Falls Lake says that it paid its full policy limit of $1 million pursuant to a 2019 settlement agreement that defense counsel it retained for policyholder AJD Business Services Inc. and its driver Russell Rogatenko negotiated for the release of wrongful death claims brought by Melissa Dzion, the mother of 18-year-old crash victim Connor Dzion, and the victim's estate. According to the...

