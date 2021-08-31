How SEC's Policy Pivot Supports Whistleblowers

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Recent actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are set to breathe new life into the SEC's robust whistleblower program, which could lead to increased whistleblower complaints against public companies and greater commission enforcement activity in the coming years. The commission actions concern amendments to whistleblower program rules that were adopted during the final year of then-President Donald Trump's administration.[1] In September 2020, the commission promulgated a series of amendments to the program, two of which became the focus of criticism and ultimately litigation: One amendment clarified that the commission has discretion to consider the dollar amount of the award,...

