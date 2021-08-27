Judge Won't Revive Pierce Bainbridge Fee Dispute Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The lawyer suing John Pierce of Pierce Bainbridge PC for poaching a client has had the door slammed shut on him once again, after a Pennsylvania federal judge declined to rethink her dismissal of the case despite claims that Pierce lied to the court to obtain that ruling. In a brief ruling filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody said Philadelphia attorney Bruce Chasan had waited too long to ask for a revival of his suit claiming Pierce stole Lenwood "Skip" Hamilton away from him. Hamilton was the plaintiff in a suit Pierce lauded as a "billion-dollar case," but which...

