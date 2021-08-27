3rd Circ. Keeps Renco On The Hook For $79M Pension Fee

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has upheld arbitral and lower court rulings that the Renco Group Inc. triggered nearly $79 million in pension fund obligations and $18 million more in fees, damages and interest after failed attempts to "evade or avoid" unfunded liabilities of its bankrupt subsidiary RG Steel Holdings LLC dating to 2012. In a nonprecedential ruling, a three-judge panel sided with an arbitrator who found that Renco's entry into an equity transaction with Cerberus Capital Management LP in 2012 failed to nullify Renco's liability for RG Steel's unfunded pension debt to the Steelworkers Pension Trust. Renco asserted that the Cerberus deal...

