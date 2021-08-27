NLRB Clears Yellow Pages Publisher In 401(k) Row With Union

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 11:59 AM EDT) -- A Yellow Pages publisher didn't unlawfully change its 401(k) match for unionized employees, the National Labor Relations Board ruled, saying it was clear the two sides never agreed to a specific percentage despite an error in an agreement. In a decision issued Thursday, a three-member NLRB panel upheld an administrative law judge's decision that found YP Midwest Publishing LLC did not violate an agreement with Communications Workers of America District 4 by matching up to 4.8% of employee 401(k) contributions. While a later written agreement between the company and union said the company would contribute 5%, the board said that was...

