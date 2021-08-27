101 Indicted In Transnational Cellphone Trafficking Scheme

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal grand jury returned a seven-count superseding indictment charging 101 people in a cellphone trafficking conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The indictment alleges that nearly $100 million worth of products — including cellphones, tablets, laptops and smartwatches — were stolen through armed robberies and fraud schemes then sold to foreign importers. The scheme allegedly involved runners, suppliers, device traffickers and exporters, according to the indictment. The DOJ investigation found that approximately 20,000 products were acquired by identity theft. Prosecutors estimate losses exceeding $42 million. According to the indictment, the defendants committed a series of 23 armed...

