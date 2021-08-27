CIT Enters Partial Judgment In Case Over Indian Quartz Slabs

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade entered a partial judgment against an Indian exporter Thursday, firming up its ruling that kept in place a 2.67% duty on the company's quartz slabs. CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon entered the partial judgment Thursday in a case where the court on Aug. 25 turned away a challenge from Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited, which had argued that the U.S. Department of Commerce improperly included so-called sample sales when investigating the quartz surface product imports, driving up the duty margin. Judge Gordon said that day that while Commerce routinely excludes free sample sales from its analysis,...

