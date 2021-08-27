Groups Want Feds To Take Better Look At Water Pumping Plan

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A trio of environmental advocates said in a California federal court suit the federal government hasn't adequately considered the environmental toll of a water pumping project in the northern part of the state. AquAlliance, California Sportfishing Protection Alliance and California Water Impact Network said in a complaint Thursday that the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Reclamation violated the National Environmental Policy Act by not taking a thorough enough look at the Sacramento River Valley groundwater pumping project. The groups urged the court to block the project until the agency has completed an environmental impact statement that more fully evaluates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS