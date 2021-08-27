Saudi Heirs Look To Revive $18B Award Fight With Chevron

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The heirs of a Saudi sheikh are urging the Ninth Circuit to revisit its decision refusing to enforce an $18 billion arbitral award against Chevron, accusing the court of turning a blind eye to "illicit persecution" by the oil giant of those involved in the arbitration. In a petition for en banc rehearing filed with the court on Thursday, the heirs presented a laundry list of grievances with the circuit's decision earlier this month affirming that the award was unenforceable since they had never entered into a binding agreement to arbitrate the dispute. Among the "material factual errors" outlined in the...

