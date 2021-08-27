NM Franchisee Hits InterContinental With Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- InterContinental Hotels Group has been slapped with another proposed antitrust class action, this time in New Mexico federal court, claiming the hotel giant forces franchisees to buy overpriced and low-quality goods and services from its marketplace of mandated vendors. Lead plaintiff 110 Sunport LLC, a franchisee that owns and operates a Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel near Albuquerque's primary airport, said in its Thursday complaint that IHG's Holiday Hospitality Franchising LLC has relationships with vendors and uses "its superior bargaining power" to coerce franchisees into accepting unequal terms in the license agreements they sign with the hotel giant that maintains...

