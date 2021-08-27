Brake Makers' $2.24M Deal Brings Price-Fix Claims To A Halt

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Two brake manufacturers are asking a Michigan federal judge to give the initial nod to a $2.24 million settlement with a group of consumers who say a vast price-fixing scheme across the industry drove up the cost of their vehicles. Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC — just two of numerous defendants in a multidistrict litigation over alleged scheming in the automotive parts industry to inflate prices, rig bids and allocate markets — reached the deal with end-payor plaintiffs who claim they had to pay more for hydraulic and electronic braking systems. Separately, the car buyers and lessees notified the...

