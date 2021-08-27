Goodwin-Led Software Co. Toast Readies IPO

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Restaurant software developer Toast filed plans for an initial public offering Friday with help from Goodwin Procter and underwriters' counsel Sullivan & Cromwell, as it looks to raise cash after growing during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Boston-based company listed $100 million as its preliminary funding target, which is often a placeholder number that may change as the IPO process moves ahead. Toast has not yet listed a price range for the shares or the number of shares it aims to sell. Toast started out offering a point-of-sale software for tracking food orders in the early 2010s. In 2020, the company launched...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS