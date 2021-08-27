10th Circ. Won't Rethink Remand Of Colo. Royalty Fight

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 1:14 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday stood by its decision to remand a proposed class action alleging oil and gas royalty owners were underpaid to Colorado state court, rejecting a rehearing bid from Noble Energy and DCP Midstream. Noble Energy Inc., which was acquired by Chevron Corp. last year, and DCP Midstream LP argued that a Tenth Circuit panel in July overlooked a key claim that puts the amount in controversy well above the threshold needed to establish federal jurisdiction. But the same panel of judges turned aside the rehearing request in a one-page order. Noble and DCP argued that the Tenth...

