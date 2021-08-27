SEC Panel Maps Overhaul Of SPACs, Executive Trading Plans

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission committee is preparing road maps for the agency to overhaul the rule that helps corporate executives dodge insider trading accusations and place more guardrails on the market for blank-check companies. The regulator's Investor Advisory Committee released a pair of drafts on Thursday of its recommendations related to the "recent rise in the registration of special purpose acquisition companies," or SPACs, as well as the parameters for using Rule 10b5-1 corporate stock plans. The SEC flagged both topics for potential rulemaking in its semiannual regulatory agenda back in June, following public statements from Gary Gensler in...

