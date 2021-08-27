FCC Shifts Broadband Mapping Burden From Broadcasters

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Broadcasters won't have to pay quite as much in regulatory fees this year as they were expecting after the Federal Communications Commission responded to industry outcry by tweaking the fee schedule. The agency had rustled some broadcasting feathers by proposing a fee schedule that would have required radio and television broadcasters to help foot the $33 million bill that Congress mandated that the agency spend on improving broadband maps. When Congress apportions motion to the FCC, the agency is required to assess regulatory fees to match that apportionment, according to the agency. Broadcasters were facing a hike anywhere from 8% to...

