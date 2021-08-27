Mass. Pot Dispensary To Pay $300K For Violating Wage Laws

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that a marijuana dispensary with locations across the state will pay nearly $300,000 in restitution and penalties for failing to pay hundreds of employees premium pay on Sundays and covered holidays. According to a press release from the attorney general's office, cannabis dispensary Theory Wellness Inc. and two of its executives were issued one citation for violating Massachusetts wage-and-hour laws. Massachusetts' wage-and-hour laws require that employees of certain retail businesses be paid "premium pay" for working on Sundays and certain holidays. The current rate is 1.2 times higher than a worker's regular hourly rate....

