Cannabis Bill Roundup: NC Inches Closer To Medical Pot

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- North Carolina took a step closer to legalizing medical cannabis, while an effort to decriminalize psychedelics in California was put on pause. Here are the major developments in cannabis and drug reform from the past week. In North Carolina, the Senate Healthcare Committee on Thursday advanced S.B. 711, a bill to legalize medical cannabis. The Judiciary Committee also approved the updated version of the bill this week, after advancing a previous draft in July. Under the current version of the bill, the governor would get seven appointments to the nine-person Medical Cannabis Production Commission, which would be tasked with overseeing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS