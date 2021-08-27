Hair Salon Franchise's COVID-19 Coverage Suit Clipped

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The owner of 20 franchised Great Clips hair salons in Missouri and Illinois couldn't show that its decision to shutter the salons in response to the COVID-19 pandemic constitutes a "direct physical loss" of its property under its business insurance policy, a Missouri federal judge has ruled. Throwing out Gateway Clippers Holdings LLC's lawsuit seeking coverage for pandemic-related business losses from West Bend Mutual Insurance Co., U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey followed in the footsteps of "many courts before it" in his interpretation of the policy, saying Thursday that nothing physical happened to the salons, and there was only a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS