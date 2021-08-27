Ill. Court Reverses Insurer's Win In Crash Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel has ruled that a trial court sided too quickly with an insurance company seeking a declaration that it has no duty to defend two engineering companies against four injury suits stemming from a fatal interstate crash. A three-judge appellate panel said on Thursday the trial judge shouldn't have granted RLI Insurance Co. judgment in its declaratory judgment suit, because material questions remain over whether the underlying claims against Thomas Engineering Group, Chastain & Associates LLC and their construction-focused joint venture are exempted by RLI's general liability policy exclusion for bodily injuries stemming from a failure to...

