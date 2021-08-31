UK Judges To Stay On Hong Kong Court, Despite Concerns

Law360, London (August 31, 2021, 2:39 PM BST) -- The president of the U.K.'s Supreme Court is slated to begin sitting on the court of final appeal for Hong Kong starting on Tuesday, despite recently expressing concerns about the new national security law imposed by China. Justice Robert Reed said on Friday that he has concluded that the Hong Kong judiciary "continues to act largely independently of [the] government, and their decisions continue to be consistent with the rule of law." There is also "widespread support" among Hong Kong's legal community for U.K. and other judges from overseas jurisdictions to take part in the work of the appellate court, he...

