Feds Indict Louisiana Doc In $5.1M Opioid Fraud Scheme

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors announced Friday that a Louisiana doctor had been indicted, charged with running an opioid distribution scheme that allegedly defrauded Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana of more than $5.1 million. In an indictment dated Thursday, prosecutors laid out a scheme that Dr. Adrian Dexter Talbot allegedly ran beginning in 2015, when he was in charge of Medex Clinical Consultants PLLC, based in Slidell, Louisiana. According to the indictment, Talbot would pre-sign prescriptions for opioids, including oxycodone and morphine, without examining patients and while ignoring signs that the patients did not require the drugs for medical...

