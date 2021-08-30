Lloyd's Tells 11th Circ. To Toss Eatery's Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 1:13 PM EDT) -- Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London has asked the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a ruling finding that a Miami restaurant isn't entitled to coverage for pandemic losses, saying the eatery didn't show it sustained the kind of damage required. The insurer said Friday that a Florida federal court was right to deny coverage to the owner of Lokum Mediterranean Grill in Miami Beach on the basis that government orders meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus didn't cause the kind of physical loss or damage contemplated in the restaurant's policy. As the fight over pandemic coverage continues, the Eleventh Circuit has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS