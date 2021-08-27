GAO Says Navy Rightly Cut Va. Small Biz From $57M IT Award

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office backed the U.S. Navy's decision to cut a small business from competition for a $57 million information technology award, saying the IT firm didn't follow instructions seeking resumes for workers who would fill key roles. McLean, Virginia-based HumanTouch LLC contended that while the solicitation required bidders to provide resumes for key personnel, that requirement covered the workers proposed for the contract's sole base year. But GAO rejected that argument in a decision made public Thursday, saying there was nothing in the solicitation's express language supporting HumanTouch's interpretation. "On this record, we find no merit to HumanTouch's argument...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS