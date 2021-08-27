2nd Circ. Says Judge Unfairly Nitpicked Asylee's Story

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Nepalese asylum-seeker has another shot at avoiding deportation after the Second Circuit ruled Friday that an immigration judge had prematurely declared his story of Maoist intimidation and violence not credible without giving him a chance to address minor discrepancies. A three-judge panel found that an immigration judge had breached an obligation to provide Miran Tamrakar the opportunity to address small inconsistencies in his story during an adverse-credibility hearing, and that the judge's finding of non-credibility lacked concrete evidence of deception. "Tamrakar argues that the agency's adverse credibility determination was not supported by substantial evidence," the panel's summary order said. "We...

