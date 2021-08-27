Ill. Judge Hands Society Insurance COVID-19 Coverage Wins

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Society Insurance has escaped having to cover multiple Illinois businesses' COVID-19 pandemic losses, after a state judge ruled the presence of the coronavirus didn't cause physical loss or damage to their properties. Cook County Circuit Judge Moshe Jacobius issued nearly identical rulings Aug. 24 in suits led by Station Two LLC and StefaniManagement Services Inc., saying their allegations are little more than "it's more than likely than not" that the virus "somehow, someway ended up" at their restaurants and bars. "Since the existence of the particles is not visible to the naked eye and cannot be seen or felt, any purported...

