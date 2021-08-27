Chicago Accuses Grubhub, DoorDash Of Deceptive Practices

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago filed lawsuits against Grubhub and DoorDash on Friday, accusing the food delivery companies of using various deceptive practices to fool customers into paying higher prices, with the city's mayor also chastising the companies for trying to "take advantage" of restaurants and consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chicago claims in the lawsuits that the companies are in violation of the city's municipal code by advertising order and delivery services from restaurants without their consent, engaging in bait-and-switch tactics by jacking up the price at the end of a delivery and advertising menu prices higher than if a customer...

