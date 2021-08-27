6th Circ. Says Medical Cos. Can't Arbitrate Trade Secrets Row

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday agreed with an Ohio federal court to keep a U.S.-based medical device maker's trade secrets case against its former distributor out of arbitration in China, though a dissenting judge accused the majority of rewriting pro-arbitration state laws. The appeals panel largely upheld an Ohio federal judge's refusal to stay a trade secrets suit lodged by AtriCure Inc. against Dr. Jian "Larry" Meng and his company Beijing Medical Scientific, which does business as Med-Zenith. Med-Zenith sought to have the case held until the completion of arbitration at the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission between AtriCure...

