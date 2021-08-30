San Diego Property Group Buys $85.5M Multifamily 'Village'

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- A privately held real estate investor and operator headquartered in San Diego said it has expanded its presence in the Pacific Northwest with the acquisition of a 200-unit, master-planned multifamily "village" for $85.5 million. San Diego-based MG Properties Group announced its purchase of the Village on Main Apartments on Friday, saying the community is a "walkable urban village" and is one of only a few multifamily additions to the Point Ruston waterfront in Tacoma, Washington. The Village on Main master-planned community features a mix of retailers, restaurants, recreational offerings and entertainment venues in addition to luxury apartments, MG Properties said....

