Seagal Ordered To Satisfy SEC Crypto-Touting Settlement

Law360, New York (August 27, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Friday ordered Steven Seagal to pay more than $255,000 to satisfy a settlement of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that the '90s action star failed to disclose payments he received to hawk a crypto-offering. The order came from U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II after a brief hearing at which neither the "Hard to Kill" actor nor any representative for him appeared. "I am prepared to sign," Judge Kuntz told SEC counsel Maureen King. "Have a great weekend." Seagal owed a total over $330,000, to include more than $16,000 of prejudgment interest, as part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS