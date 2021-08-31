Fla. Justices Told Rule Would Change Game For Defendants

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A representative for the Florida Defense Lawyers Association urged the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday to adopt a rule that would authorize appeals of nonfinal orders granting or denying bids to add punitive damages claims, calling it a "game changer for defendants." In oral arguments before the Supreme Court, Kansas Gooden of Boyd & Jenerette PA said claims for punitive damages subject defendants to damages that are not covered by their liability insurance policies and force them to submit to invasive financial discovery that would otherwise be off limits. Currently, in order to appeal an order on punitive damages claims, a...

