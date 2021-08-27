Ex-Cisco Systems Exec Who Ran Secret Side Biz Gets 3 Years

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has sentenced an ex-Cisco Systems Inc. executive to three years in prison and over $3 million in restitution following his guilty plea on tax and wire fraud charges after he set up a secret side company to generate business from Cisco and solicited kickbacks from Cisco vendors. Prithviraj "Roger" Bhikha, a former senior director of global supplier management at Cisco, pled guilty in November to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aiding and assisting in the filing of a false and fraudulent tax return. He received his sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer....

