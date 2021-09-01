Fla. Homeowners Fight Arbitration Provision In Deed

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A pair of homeowners trying to sue U.S. Home Corp. told the Florida Supreme Court Wednesday that they should not be bound by an arbitration provision in the deed issued by the developer to the original homeowners, arguing that the arbitration agreement does not run with the land. In oral arguments before the state's high court, Joshua Burnett, who represents Fort Myers homeowners Shane and Laura Hayslip, said his clients never agreed to that arbitration provision, which the company invoked in a dispute over the installation of stucco in the couple's home. If the Hayslips are going to have their access...

