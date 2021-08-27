Rosen, Pomerantz OK'd To Rep Aurora Cannabis Investors

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday approved Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm PA to lead a proposed class action against Aurora Cannabis Inc. for allegedly misleading investors, finding that a supplemental brief submitted by the firms addressed the judge's lingering questions over appointing lead counsel. In a three-page decision, U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb appointed Laurence M. Rosen of The Rosen Law Firm PA and Jeremy A. Lieberman of Pomerantz LLP to represent three investors, known as the Aurora Investor Group, as co-lead counsel. In doing so, the judge found that the firms shared further information about...

