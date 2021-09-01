Fla. Bar Pushes For Suspension For Doctoring Police Lineups

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Florida Bar on Wednesday urged the Florida Supreme Court Wednesday to order a three-year suspension for a criminal defense attorney who used altered police photo lineups in a deposition, pointing to his history of disciplinary issues over the years. In oral arguments before the state Supreme Court, the bar's attorney Chris Altenbernd said the justices should reject the 90-day suspension recommended for Miami defense attorney Jonathan Stephen Schwartz and instead impose a longer rehabilitative sanction because of a pattern of misconduct and deceit in prior proceedings. "Even after therapy, he thinks he only pushed the boundary but did not cross...

