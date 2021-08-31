What The Nondebtor Release Bill Means For Chapter 11 Filings

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Chapter 11 plans of reorganization provide creditors with recoveries — cash or new securities — in exchange for a release and discharge of all claims against the debtor. Many Chapter 11 plans go a step further to release claims against related entities and persons who are not debtors in the case. Members of Congress have recently proposed legislation that could prohibit such nonconsensual third-party releases. Recent high-profile cases have sharpened the scrutiny of these so-called nondebtor releases. Proposed reorganization plans in Purdue Pharma LP, Boy Scouts of America and USA Gymnastics seek to release nondebtor parties from any liability related to...

