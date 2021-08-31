Stocks Tainted Judge In $2.7B IP Ruling, Cisco Tells Fed. Circ.

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Cisco is asking the Federal Circuit to throw out a $2.7 billion damages award against it after a lower court ruled that the networking giant infringed four Centripetal Networks patents, saying the judge should have recused himself because his wife owned Cisco stock. In a 67-page brief filed Friday, Cisco said that U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. was "disqualified by his wife's financial interest" in the company, and that he was required to recuse himself or divest himself of the stock, but did neither. None of the judge's reasons, including that the opinion was already "mostly written," exempted him...

