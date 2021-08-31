Lin Wood Wants 11th Circ. Redo Of Ga. Runoff Election Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood has asked the Eleventh Circuit to revive his challenge to Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election, arguing that his vote was diluted by unconstitutional changes made to the state's absentee ballot rules. A district court and an appeals court panel contradicted U.S. Supreme Court precedent when they ruled that Wood did not have standing to bring "vote dilution" claims over changes Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made to the rules for absentee voting during the state's Senate runoff election, the controversial attorney told the appeals court Friday. "As a result, the panel opinion ends up imposing...

