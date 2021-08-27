Jury Awards $4.7M In Mass. General Genetic Test Patent Trial

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury on Friday found that European genetic testing company Qiagen willfully infringed a pair of patents owned by Massachusetts General Hospital and biotech company ArcherDX, awarding royalties and lost profits totaling about $4.7 million. The jury returned its verdict on the fifth day of trial, rejecting Qiagen's argument that the patents were invalid. The jury agreed with Harvard University's hospital and Archer that assay "kits" that Qiagen began marketing in 2016 infringe the patents, which are assigned to researchers. The patents underlying the dispute cover Archer's "Anchored Multiplex PCR" target enrichment technology, which allows for genome analysis, in...

