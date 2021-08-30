Chinese Banks Beat $150M Sanctions Bid Over Fake Nikes

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday rejected a move to impose $150 million in sanctions against six Chinese banks over allegations that they enabled the sale of counterfeit Nike and Converse products by flouting U.S. court orders. Affirming a ruling issued last year by a Manhattan federal judge, the appeals court ruled that the effort to fine the Bank of China and others came far too late, and that the huge penalty was also potentially barred by longstanding restrictions on how American courts interact with foreign banks. Monday's ruling amounted to a defeat for a novel effort to go after an institutional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS