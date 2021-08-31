Chubb Sued Over 'Mission: Impossible' COVID Delay

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Paramount Pictures Corp. has sued a Chubb unit, accusing it of limiting coverage after production on "Mission: Impossible 7" was delayed by COVID-19 orders and outbreaks among the cast and crew. Federal Insurance Co. only provided $5 million to Paramount to cover a cast member's illness in February 2020 that delayed production in Venice, Italy, according to the complaint filed Monday in California federal court. Federal lumped each of Paramount's subsequent delays in Venice, Rome and the United Kingdom together as a single loss under the policy's civil authority provision, which has a $1 million limit, and not under the cast...

